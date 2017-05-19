Man accused of series of break-ins

A man has appeared in court in connection with a series of housebreakings in Linlithgow.

The 47-year-old appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 11, charged with theft by housebreaking.

He is accused of a spate of break-ins in the Linlithgow area between June and October 2016 and was remanded in custody.

Detective Constable Craig Leckie said: “Preventing acquisitive crime like housebreakings is a priority for police.

“We are very grateful for all information we receive which helps us identify culprits.”

Anyone with information or concerns can contact Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.