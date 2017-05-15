Man took to the streets armed with a sword

An offender was arrested after he was found carrying a sword in a busy town centre street.

Greig Gilmour (32) was spotted with the weapon in Linlithgow High Street and police were called in.

Appearing at Livingtson Sheriff Court today, Gilmour pled guilty to having “an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed” in the town on Saturday, July 16 last year.

His not guilty plea to assaulting Martin Clark during the same incident was accepted by the prosecution.

Gilmour, who lives in High Street, denied pushing Mr Clark to the ground, sitting astride him, seizing him by the throat and holding the sword against his neck to his injury.

Depute fiscal Jimmy Robertson moved for sentence and presented a list of previous convictions to the court.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch told Gilmour: “This case will require background reports. I won’t hear details regarding the circumstances at this stage.”

He continued the case until June 9 for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of Gilmour’s suitability for unpaid work or restriction of liberty.