‘Mounties’ in bid to rein in Bo’ness disorder

Officers from Police Scotland’s Mounted Branch joined community police in a blitz on youth disorder in Kinneil Woods on Friday night.

The special patrols on horseback followed complaints from members of the public about anti-social behaviour in the area,

The move is linked to a campaign which aims to curb an upsurge in youth drunkeness by trying to persuade parents to scrutinise their offspring’s behaviour.

Earlier this month West Lothian Police urged parents to quiz their teenage children where they were going at night, and advised them to search backpacks to make sure they weren’t setting off on an outdoors drinking foray.

Police say the mounted patrols are to continue, as part of its effort “to reduce youth related disorder”.