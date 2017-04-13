Paedophile ogled images of child rape

A pervert downloaded over 400 sick movies and photographs of children - and in some youngsters were being raped by adults.

Depraved dad-of-one Paul McIndoer (31) viewed hundreds of paedophile pictures before deleting them.

However, cops who raided the mechanic’s home were able to recover a sick catalogue of 419 abusive images from his laptop.

Appearing at Livingston Sheriff Court today, McIndoer earlier pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children at his home in Manse Road, Torphichen, between 25 August and 25 September 2015.

The court heard he had three movies and over 200 images rated Class A – which showed boys and girls aged between two and 13 being brutally raped.

His vile pornography collection also included more than 100 Class B images of youngsters of both sexes aged between two and 13 being sexually abused.

In addition he had downloaded and viewed a further 153 less extreme indecent images Class B pictures of children aged between five and 13 “naked or partially clothed posing erotically”.

Defence solicitor Kate Fabian claimed all of the images had been deleted and were on what’s called “unallocated space” within the computer hard drive.

She said: “This indicates that although they were present on the laptop at one point they had been deleted by the accused. These were downloaded over a short period of time of less than a month in 2014.

“It was in a period of time in his life when he was struggling with his employment and finances and was under a considerable amount of stress. He was taking sick leave from work and eventually lost that employment.

“His mood was very low and he was suffering from depression.”

Mrs Fabian said McIndoer had a limited record with previous convictions for only speeding and breach of the peace.

She added: “He’s never been in any significant difficulty with the criminal justice system before and I’d suggest he’s shown a level of insight into his offending and his reasons for that.”

She said the accused was already cooperating with social workers and had supervised contact with his child during the day.

He’d also been assessed as suitable to take part in community group work and intervention services for sex offenders, and was fit to undertake unpaid work.

Sheriff Jamie Gilmour imposed a community payback order putting McIndoer under social work supervision for two years, along with a conduct requirement limiting contact with children under 16.

He also ordered the accused to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community within nine months and told him his name would remain on the sex offenders’ register for two years.