Party gatecrasher struck invited guest with a bottle

Ryan Davidson turned up uninvited at a party then after drinking ended up assaulting one of the guests.

The 28-year-old bully smashed a bottle over the head of Mark Morton during a fight at 9 Willow Dell, Bo’ness, on July 2 last year.

At his trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court on October 6, Davidson was convicted of assaulting Mr Morton by engaging in a fight with him, striking him on the head with a bottle, acting in a disorderly manner and committing a breach of the peace.

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports on him to be prepared by social workers.

Last Thursday the court was told that Davidson had arrived at the house at just after midnight and was causing trouble soon after.

It heard that his victim that night needed medical attention and later had three stitches in the wound inflicted to the right side of his face.

Sheriff John Mundy told Davidson, from 12 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, that he was lucky not to be going to jail for the horror assault.

Instead, he placed him on a community payback order with the added condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work within six months.

The sheriff said: “Despite the reservations in the report, I will impose the alternative to a custodial sentence on this occasion.”

But he warned him: “Breach this order and the alternative could be imposed.”

A clearly relieved Davidson told Sheriff Mundy: “Give me a chance and I’ll take it.”

Earlier, defence lawyer Andy Bryson had said Davidson regretted what he had done that night.

He said: “Another fight had started before he got involved with the complainer. They are now both on good terms.

“He has a record but, apart from this incident, had kept out of trouble since 2015.

“He is responsible for caring for his father and that stops him going out. On one of his rare nights out he got involved in a drunken rammy and is very disappointed with his behaviour. He tells me he is a changed man nowadays and has curbed his drinking.”