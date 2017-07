Sergio Braz (39), Flat 4, 207 Corbiehall, Bo’ness, has until August 3 to complete at least 28 hours’ unpaid work as part of a community order imposed for possessing indecent photographs of children and extreme pornography.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Sheriff Derek Livingston made it clear he was not impressed and warned: “You are very close to having this order revoked.”