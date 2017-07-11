Police appeal after cars stolen after break-ins

Thieves have stolen two cars after breaking into houses in Linlithgow.

The incidents took place between late evening on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

Thieves broke into a house in Bells Burn Avenue and took the keys to steal a dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz (SL14 UYR).

Another house in Springfield Road was also targeted with keys taken which were used to steal a grey Nissan Navara (LY16 VTJ) from the property.

The suspects are believed to have headed west on the M8 towards Glasgow with both vehicles.

PC Julias Nyamakanga of Bathgate Police Station said: “I’m eager to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons in the area of Bells Burn Avenue and Springfield Road in the early hours.

“Similarly, anyone who has seen the stolen Mercedes-Benz or Nissan Navara or has information on their whereabouts is asked to come forward immediately.”

Anyone information can contact officers at Bathgate Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0450 of July 11, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.