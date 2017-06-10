Police blitz on boy racers

Police have racked up a dossier of enforcement orders and arrests from a blitz aimed at answering concerns about Linlithgow “boy racers” .

Road police teamed up with local community officers for a joint exercise to tackle complaints from Linlithgow communities about irresponsible and dangerous driving by young males.

It led to eight people being handed ASBO vehicle warnings and two charged with alleged careless driving, while another two were given warnings.

One vehicle was said to have six defects, and its owner was given a rectification form, and one person was charged with allegedly breaching the peace.

There was also six alleged contstruction and use offences reported, and one arrest on warrant after a motorist was stopped for what was said to be dangerous driving.

Police say that while most of those involved were young males and relatively new to the road one had only obtained his substantive licence very recently.

A spokesman said: “Driving carelessly and dangerously not only puts the lives of the drivers and passengers at risk, but also the lives of other road users and pedestrians.

“It is our intention to continue to provide a local, visible presence and maintain a level of enforcement.

“We would like to thank the public for their support in relation to this issue

Anyone with concerns about anti-social driving or use of any motor vehicle can contact Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.