Police crackdown on boy racers in Linlithgow

Police are stepping up attempts to clamp down on boy racers in Linlithgow.

In the past few weeks eight drivers have been served with anti-social behaviour orders, three have been charged with careless or dangerous driving and one person had their car put off the road because it had too many defects.

Unmarked police cars have caught people driving in an “anti-social manner” after residents raised concern about boy racers.

The offences have been taking place is Aldi’s car park, Sainsbury’s car park and Mill Road Industrial Estate.

At the Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council meeting, PC Andrew Murray said: “We have had problems with boy racers in the town centre and outlying areas which we have addressed in the past couple of weeks.

“One of the people stopped had been driving for three weeks. He ended up with three points, an anti-social behaviour order and a ticket for several defects on his car.

“We are also getting reports of people driving at high speeds down the High Street late at night.

“They seem to be going in a circuit from out of the town, down Blackness Road to the High Street and out to Lathallan Roundabout.”

Meanwhile, mounted police officers were needed in Bo’ness last Friday to curb youth disorder in Kinneil Woods.

The patrols on horseback followed complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour. The move is linked to a campaign aiming to prevent an upsurge in youth drunkeness by trying to persuade parents to be aware of their children’s behaviour.