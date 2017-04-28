Police crackdown on speeding motorists

Police officers are attempting to crackdown on speeding in Linlithgow.

Following numerous complaints from residents around the area the police have been doing speeding checks on Mains Road and have issued over 30 speeding tickets in a week.

They have also warned numerous other drivers about excessive speed.

Local community police officer Neill Drummond said: “I would ask local residents to check their speed when travelling on any of the roads within Linlithgow area and ensure that they are travelling at the appropriate speed.

“This is a road safety issue and further checks will be made over the coming weeks.”