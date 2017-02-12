Police hunt thugs who beat and robbed taxi woman, 60

A 60-year-old woman taxi driver was threatened with a knife then dragged from her car, knocked unconscious and robbed yesterday.

Now police are combing West Lothian for any information that can help them trace the thugs responsible for a vicious and cowardly attack they are treating as attempted murder,

The victim was driving her blue Peugeot Horizon private hire car in Lanark when she picked up a man on Hyndford Road around 10pm, then collected his friend in Hope Street opposite Lanark Fire Station.

As they drove towards West Calder, the first man threatened her with a knife and told her to pull over.

She stopped the taxi on the A704 at the junction for Pateshill Water Treatment Works, where she was dragged from her car and beaten unconscious.

When she came round the thugs had fled and her jewellery was missing.

Both men are described as having Eastern European accents, and both are slim and around 6ft tall.

The first man was wearing a black hooded top, dark-coloured trousers and wearing dark gloves.

The other wore an army-style khaki hoodie with the hood up.

Detective Inspector Stevie Bertram of Livingston CID said: “This has been an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and we’re currently treating the attack on her as an attempted murder.

“As part of our investigation, we’re urging anyone with information about this incident or the identities of the men to get in touch.

“Likewise, if you may have seen the men in the Lanark or West Calder areas please call us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.