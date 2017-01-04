Police investigate “suspicious” fire at sports pavilion

Police Scotland say they are investigating a wilful fire-raising at a sports pavilion in Allison Park, Kirkliston.

The incident happened around 8pm on Monday January 2. Police and emergency services attended and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

No one was harmed but there was substantial damage caused to the sections of the wall and roof, along with smoke damage throughout.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is now under way.

Police constable Neil Donnelly of Corstorphine Police Station said: “This was a well-used building, which was frequently utilised by local youth football teams and parent groups.

“They have been deprived of this community facility as the building has sustained significant fire damage.

“We believe this fire to be suspicious and we are eager to trace the person responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the Allison Park area of Kirkliston around 8pm on Monday, January 2, and saw anything suspicious, get in touch with us as soon as possible.”