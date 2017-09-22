Police probe blaze at recycling centre

A huge blaze which took 30 firefighters 12 hours to bring under control was started deliberately say police.

The fire broke out at a compost slab behind the Kinneil Kerse recycling centre in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness shortly after 7pm on Monday.

The flames raged through the night and fire crews were still at the site, which is run by Falkirk Council, at 11.30am on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances were in attendance using high-powered hoses on the affected area.

Police say the fire caused around £4000 of damage and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are investigating following a suspicious fire in Bo’ness.

“The incident was reported around 7pm on Monday, September 18, at a recycling facility in Grangemouth Road.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance and extinguished the fire.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting incident reference 3707 of September 18.”

A source told the Journal that machinery which processes the compost was tampered with, prompting the police investigation into wilful fire-raising.

The fire did not affect the main recycling site which remained fully open to the public, with all facilities operational.