Senseless youths vandalise cars

Police are investigating following reports of a group of youngsters throwing stones at cars last Thursday.
One of the cars’ windscreen was smashed and another car was reportedly hit by a rock.
The vandalism is said to have occurred around 3.20pm in Mains Road. Police inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Linlithgow Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 2208 of August 24.
