Shock for assistant with unwelcome shop customer

A horrified shop assistant discovered that a drunk who had been having a joke and a carry on had then exposed himself.

Steven Glenn (25) had asked her if she would like to see his ‘nuts’.

However, when she looked back at CCTV footage she discovered the unwelcome customer had in fact exposed himself in the shop.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Glenn pleaded guilty to exposing himself in the Spar store, Jamieson Avenue, Bo’ness, on October 4.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura Knox said: “It was 8.45pm and he was under the influence of something.

“He picked up some items and brought them to the till.

“He was unable to count his money so she assisted him. He was 10p short and she just wanted him out of the shop so said that was okay.

“The accused then began to joke around, trying to sneak things in his bag without paying.

“He was going on about buying some nuts and then asked her if she wanted to see his nuts. She said no, you’re okay, He then left the store.”

Upon checking the CCTV she saw Glenn had indeed exposed himself and she contacted police.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is embarrassed and has very little recollection of events because of the condition he was in at that time.

“It’s a place he has been to many times before without incident.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Glenn, 4 Borrowstoun Place, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 40 hours unpaid work within six months.

He must also attend for alcohol and drug counselling.