Sore back is no excuse for offender slacking on his work

A sheriff asked for a medical report on an offender who has failed to complete his hours of unpaid work in the community.

Solomon MacDonald (21) supposedly injured himself while carrying out the work segment of his community payback order and that was his excuse for not showing up to complete the hours he still had to do.

MacDonald, 16 Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to two assaults he committed in Hillcrest Drive, Alloa, on May 31, 2014. The court heard he only had six hours left after he completed 12 hours in one day.

Sheriff Derek Livingston fixed a review of the order for January 5 and asked for a medical report.