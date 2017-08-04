Stole batteries from recycling centre

A bright spark offender broke into a recycling centre to steal car batteries.

Callum Scott (27) strayed from the “straight and narrow” when he made his way into the centre not once, but twice to steal items other people had thrown away.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Scott previously pled guilty to the thefts he committed at Kinneil Kerse Landfill site, Grangemouth Road, on May 2 and May 15.

He also admitted failing to appear at court on September 28 last year.

Scott had already been placed on a community payback order, which included a requirement for him to do a number of hours of unpaid work, for his previous offending.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison argued his client should be given the opportunity to continue to work off his debt to society in the community and not go to custody.

Mr Addison said: “I’ve known Mr Scott for some time now and it’s good for him to be working. When he is working I don’t see him here in court and that’s a good thing. Work is what is required here – it keeps him on the straight and narrow.

“Knowing him as I do, he is best when he’s got the head down and is getting on with it. That’s the best thing for him and everyone else.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson took heed of Mr Addison’s pleas and continued the case until August 24 to allow Scott, 24 Muirend Court, Bo’ness, to do more of the unpaid work element of his community payback order.