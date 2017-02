Police are appealing for information about the theft of a transit van from Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, at 2.13am on Thursday.

The van, registration SK12KFG, has the livery of Linlithgow homes and gardens firm P1 Ltd, as shown in the van pictured.

Anyone who is aware of the theft or has seen the van since should phone police via 101, quoting the crime reference number: CF0019620217.