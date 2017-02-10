Vennel residents living in fear

Residents are living in fear of their safety and one feels likes a prisoner in their own home because of anti-social behaviour from disruptive tenants at the Vennel.

Over the past few months the Journal and Gazette has learned of a number of reports of threatening and abusive behaviour, harassment, vandalism, suspected drug dealing and excessive loud noise.

One resident says they are scared to leave their home and allegedly threatened with a claw hammer.

Another said: “It is pretty crazy when you think it’s calming down and it’s not going to get any worse it does.

“It takes over your life when you are surrounded by that constant noise and fear. It really runs you down.”

The issue was discussed at the meeting of the council’s Linlithgow Local Area Committee in November and talks have taken place between police, housing and councillors as they look for a solution to the problem.

Police say they will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in the area. A noise Asbo has reportedly been served on one of the tenants living there

Inspector Scot Robertson said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on an entire community and we do not tolerate this type of criminality.

“There have been reports of anti-social behaviour involving a number of properties in the Vennel area of Linlithgow in recent months.

“Talks have been taking place between housing, councillors and police with a view to collectively addressing and resolving the situation. In the meantime I would strongly urge anyone wishing to report anti-social behaviour in the Vennel area to get in touch with us on 101.”

West Lothian Council said: “We have received several complaints and we are working jointly with the police and other services including NHS Lothian to address the issues.”