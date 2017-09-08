Crossing gets royal seal of approval

Crowds cheered as HM The Queen officially opened the new ‘breathtaking’ Queensferry Crossing with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The Queen opened the new £1.35 billion bridge – 53 years to the day that she performed the same duty on the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge.

She was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip. The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Dr Derek Browning, engineers who worked on the bridge and two project directors David Climie and Michael Martin were also in attendance.

The Queen received a posy from Michael’s granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Martin. She spoke to children from schools before the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland delivered the blessing of the new crossing.

The Queen cut the ribbon before the Red Arrows flew past and sounds could be heard from the Flotilla on the Forth.

The Royal Party were drove from the South to the North side where Her Majesty unveiled a plaque officially declaring the Crossing open.

The Queen said the three bridges were a tribute to the vision and remarkable skill of those who designed and built them.

Nicola Sturgeon thanked those involved, she said: “The nation’s heart is bursting with pride at what you have achieved.”