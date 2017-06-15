Cycle pro gets fundraising off to a flying start

A well-known professional road cyclist is getting pumped up about plans to built a cycle circuit in Linlithgow.

Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT) has launched its campaign to raise funds to build the West Lothian Cycle Circuit, next to Xcite Linlithgow, with £312,000 committed from West Lothian Council and other funding applications in the pipeline.

LCDT are planning to contribute £25,000 by the end of the year to help plug the funding gap and cycling star James McCallum is helping them.

James, joined a group of local cyclists and Handcyclist Mike Thomas, to show his support for the ambitious project and get the fundraising campaign off on the right track. Linlithgow Community Development Trust and West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club will be at the Round Table Fun Day tomorrow (Saturday) between 1.30pm and 4.30pm at Linlithgow Rugby Club with exciting bike challenges and prizes on offer to coin in even more cash for the cycle circuit.

For more information on the Cycle Circuit go to Facebook @WLCC.

Donations can be send in via Just Giving.