Cycling track would be real asset for town

A proposed cycling hub development track would be a real boon for Linlithgow, according to the town’s provost Tom Kerr.

Negotiations are ongoing between Linlithgow Community Development Trust and West Lothian Council over the ambitious plans for a 1km circuit at Kettilstoun Mains.

There are still hurdles to overcome but the town’s provost is hopeful of “something firming up in the next two or three months”.

Tom said: “We really should be now thinking about getting spades into the ground and certainly it would be my ambition while the enthusiasm is high to maximise that enthusiasm.

“If the facility goes ahead which I definitely think it will, it’s going to bring in people from outside the area that is critical to the overall financing of the project.

“It would be a real asset not only to cycling but to the town as well.”

Robin Priestley, a director of the Trust, said: “It would really put us on the map because no one else has built a track like this in Scotland yet and potentially we could extend that.

“There are still hurdles to overcome but we’ve had tremendous support from funders so far.”

Tom and Robin were speaking as West Lothian Clarion Club presented the councillors with a ‘wheel of words’ which was made by members of the youth section.

The wheel of words represents the club, the membership and its place in the wider community, and has been mounted on a wall in the Burgh Halls.