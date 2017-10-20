Cyrenians to hold social group in Linlithgow

A charity which helps older people to stay active and socialise will start holding meetings in Linlithgow.

The Cyrenians support will be a social group for the over 60s, who will meet and share stories and interests over tea and biscuits.

They plan to hold the occasional quiz and are open to suggestions about what activities to do but mainly it will be about people and conversation.

The new group will run fortnightly from November 2, every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm in Longcroft Hall, Philip Avenue.

Anyone who is over 60 is welcome to attend and they do not need to be referred. The cost per week is a £1 to help running costs with tea and coffee provided.

Richard Fish, the group’s co-ordinator, said: “Following on from the success of the other groups we’ve started up in West Lothian in the last year, we are now pleased to be able to offer something similar in Linlithgow.

“It’s a great chance for older people to come together in a relaxed, social environment and from what we’ve heard, there is the need for this sort of thing in the area.

“It’s amazing to hear all the stories and life histories from people – the variety and amount of experience people have is always very interesting!”

For more information call on 01506 815815 or email opal@cyrenians.scot.