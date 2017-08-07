Deadline for Vennel views

Time is running out for residents to share their views on the redevelopment of the Vennel in Linlithgow.

They have until 5pm on August 24 to take part in West Lothian Council’s consultation process regarding improving and regenerating the Vennel, which sits in the town centre adjacent to Linlithgow Loch.

Those unable to respond can also request an extension but should contact the local authority before the deadline to arrange this.

The newly refurbished £4 million Linlithgow Partnership Centre will open this Autumn, becoming a one-stop shop for community services.

As a result of services relocating to the new centre, a number of council premises at The Vennel will be vacated.

The local authority will seek alternative short, medium term uses for these properties, whilst planning guidance for the wider Vennel area is finalised and inward investment is sought for a “good urban design outcome”.

Any development would need to be sensitive to the surrounding area, with possible uses including commercial or retail use, tourism facilities, community or outdoor space or residential.

For details visit: www.westlothian.gov.uk/planningconsultations. Submissions should be emailed to DPgeneral@westlothian.gov.uk or in writing to the Development Planning and Environment Team at West Lothian Civic Centre, Howden South Road, Livingston, West Lothian EH54 6FF.