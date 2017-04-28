Deadline looms for Edinburgh Airport flight path consultation

Residents are being reminded they have less than two weeks to get their views heard on Edinburgh Airport’s controversial flight path consultation.

The deadline for the second stage has been extended by a week to May 7.

However, the consultation process has been met with criticism from some as South Queensferry residents were told in the first consultation they would be unaffected.

However, a proposed flight path now flies directly over the town, leading to increased fears of noise and air pollution with its impact on health.

After the second consultation the airport will submit an airspace change proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). MSP for Edinburgh West Alex-Cole Hamilton wants those who have not done so already to make their views heard.

He said: “I would urge all residents in South Queensferry to object in the strongest possible terms to the airport’s preferred route outlined, which is five miles east of the original design envelope and will overfly the Echline estate.

“This is never suggested in the first round of consultations so South Queensferry residents were unaware of the threat from the skies above their homes.”

Airport bosses say no decision has been made and the flightpath is only a proposal.

They also state the preferred options would reduce the number of people flown over by 25,000 but critics have said the figures are not accurate and do not take into consideration large-scale developments in South Queensferry and Winchburgh.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “We are keen for as many people to be aware of the consultation and for them to give us their feedback. The flight path options are exactly that – options. Nothing has been decided.”

Vsit www.letsgofurther.com to respond.