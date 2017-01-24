Do you have what it takes to impress  X Factor judges?

Want to be the next TV singing sensation?

If you think you have the X Factor head to The Thistles shopping centre in Stirling next month and fame could be just around the corner.

The popular programme is beginning its search for contestants for the 2017 programme – with successful entrants given an opportunity to impress Simon Cowell and company.

The X Factor Production Team will be holding Open Auditions in the centre on Wednesday, February 15 between 11am and 5.30pm and are looking for a range of fresh talent for the brand new series.

Budding stars are invited to perform for the production team within the X Factor booth, located outside HMV. Auditions are open to groups or solo singers aged 16 or over on July 1, 2017.

Phil Byrne, The Thistles centre director, said: “This is a unique opportunity for aspiring singers and bands to let their talent shine in front of the influential X Factor Production Team. We are expecting a huge response on the 15th and would encourage interested talent who think they have what it takes to come to The Thistles and meet the team.”