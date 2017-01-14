Don’t let January 16 make you blue!

This Monday, January 16, otherwise known as Blue Monday, is renowned for being the most depressing day of the year.

Following a survey, Grosvenor Casinos reveals top tips on how to turn fortunes and make it a brighter day, as well as insights into the Scottish public’s views on Blue Monday.

You can make a loved one or colleague’s day by these following acts of kindness:

· Make time for your loved ones (31% of Scots say spending time with family and friends would raise their spirits)

· Surprise them with the gift of money (31% of Scots say the Blue Monday blues would be banished by winning money)

· Give your staff the day off (23% of Scots say taking the day off work is the best way to avoid Blue Monday)

· Say something complimentary (3% of Scots say receiving a compliment will make Monday a good day)

· Chivalry rules (12% of Scots say a door being held for them would make their day)

The new survey by Grosvenor Casinos also revealed that alongside finding a £5 note in your pocket (60% of Scots), 10% would like to receive a bouquet of flowers, 12% would like a stranger to offer them a seat on their commute, and 7% would thank their lucky stars that their phone screen hadn’t shattered after dropping it.

We’re a caring nation of Scots, and the survey found that 69% of people would hold a door open for someone who looked blue this Monday morning, and 35% would even buy a stranger a coffee on Blue Monday to cheer them up.

Blue Monday can be made even worse for Scots, as 46% would be more miserable if they were splashed by a puddle from a passing lorry, if a stranger was rude to them (19%), or if they missed their train by just 1 minute (18%).

Waking up alone and wishing someone was there to make Blue Monday less depressing? The majority of Scots think waking up with Tom Hardy or Emma Watson would banish the blues! Conversely 0% of Scots surveyed said they would want to wake up next to Piers Morgan on Blue Monday.