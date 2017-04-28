Dress up and raise money for endangered species

A mum in South Queensferry is helping to raise funds to protect endangered rhinos and elephants.

Val Donnelly, from Moubray Grove, is the fundraising ambassador for Scotland for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

She has organised two events next month in town with the South Queensferry Community Hub.

A project manager with HMRC, Val has been fundraising in her spare time for the last three years and has raised over £11,500 for wildlife and other charities.

She said: “I’ve always had an interest in animal welfare but I became more involved in 2013 after helping my daughter Hollie fundraise for a volunteering trip.

“Rhinos and elephants are being killed in vast numbers just now, with a real risk of extinction in the wild.

“The money I raise will pay for conservation, anti-poaching activities and will help save animals’ lives.”

On May 13, she has organised a sci-fi and superheroes fun day, 12-4pm at the Queensferry Sports Community Hub, which will feature bouncy castles, characters in custome, children’s activities and lots more. Entry is free.

On May 27 there will be a sci-fi and superheroes quiz night and karaoke at the same venue from 7.30pm. People in costume are welcome.

Tickets are £6 including quiz entry available from eventbrite, or by emailing hannaholly@gmail.com.