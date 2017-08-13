Eddi Reader stars at Torphichen Folk n’ Ale festival

Singer Eddi Reader is the headline act for the first ever Folk n’ Ale Festival at the Torphichen Inn next weekend (August 18, 19).

The line-up also includes Katie Kross and the Amberjacks, the John Hinshelwood Band, Carron Cast and many more.

Festival-goers will pay £80 for both days, or £50 for one day, in a deal which also includes beer and food, while camping (with facilities) is available at £20 for both nights.

Apart from the music (in a festival marquee) craft ale will be an important part of the offer, with beer from local breweries on tap.

There’s more information at http://torphicheninn.net/