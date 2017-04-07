Bo’ness pupils to take part in WWI commemoration

Two S3 history pupils from Bo’ness Academy are set for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to France to observe the centenary of the Battle of Arras at Scotland’s commemorations.

Organised by WW100 Scotland, students Louise Wilson and Ellie Marshall are among 72 pupils representing each local authority in Scotland selected for the five-day trip. They will be accompanied by their History teacher Ms Diane Fraser.

The Scottish pupils will be joined by a matching number of French and Canadian students at a memorial service at the Faubourg d’Amiens Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Arras on Sunday, April 9, where they will lay a wreath on behalf of the nations that fought together and place poppy crosses on graves.