Exam results up again at college

Exam pass rates have increased for the third year in a row at Forth Valley College.

Overall, 88 per cent of students sitting SQA National Qualifications over the past year (2016/17) successfully passed their course compared to 85 per cent in session 2015/16 and 79 per cent in 2014/15.

SQA National Qualifications cover a wide range of courses including Highers, National 4s, National 5s, Intermediate 2s and Skills for Work.

Fiona Brown, the college’s associate principal for learning and teaching said: “We’re delighted with these results and would like to congratulate all our learners for doing so well in their exams.

“Their success is at the heart of everything we do and these results are proof that we are making learning work for them.

“Over the past few years, the college has had a strong focus on new and creative approaches to learning and teaching and I believe there is a strong link between this and our enhanced success rates.”