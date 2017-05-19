Funding for woodland activities

Community groups across Central Scotland are being invited to apply for grants to fund activity that will lead to greater use of woodlands and forests.

Forestry Commission Scotland’s Community Fund aims to help groups which facilitate greater use of the woodlands to improve people’s health and wellbeing, as well as generate wider community benefits.

The fund is now open for applications to support activities across the 2017- 2018 financial year. Applications are accepted from community groups, voluntary groups, social enterprises, forest education, development trusts, charities and local authorities.

Hugh McNish, social programme manager at Forestry Commission Scotland, said: “The Central Scotland Conservancy Community Fund provides great support for community groups and organisations that have a keen interest in how the outdoors and woodlands can positively impact local communities. Our fund enables the creation of opportunities that may be just out of reach financially for some groups and projects.”

Hugh continued: “The application process to apply for funding is now open and we’re hoping to see a significant number of applications to support projects across Central Scotland in particular ethnic minority, disability and LGBT groups.”

For those wishing to apply for support below £1,000 all that is required is an application letter, and for those above £1,000 an application form will be provided.

Those who benefited from funding in 2016 – 2017, include Wildside Adventures for its North Lanarkshire Woodland Learning project based at Kilsyth Primary School; Rowanbank, an environmental arts and education group, who host workshops and events for local schools and communities; and woodland volunteer group, Boots & Beards providing an opportunity for BME families to experience the outdoors through cooking sessions, den building workshops and woodland walks.

For further information please visit: http://scotland.forestry.gov.uk/supporting/strategy-policy-guidance/communities/how-we-work-with-communities or email central.scotland.cons@forestry.gsi.gov.uk.