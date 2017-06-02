Have your say on plans for new high school

Pupils and parents in South Queensferry can shape the future of their new high school when a 12-week consultation period begins.

The replacement campus will be built by Spring 2020 and is being developed through Hub South East Scotland, on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council. The latest estimate is the project will cost around £38m.

Later this year the local authority intends to submit a planning application for the school, which would be built on the current playing fields.

The old building would be demolished with the site landscaped and a new pitch created. In addition, a separate application will be submitted shortly to create a 3G pitch alongside the Queensferry Sports and Community Hub,

On Tuesday, June 13, there will be a drop-in session at the school from 4pm to 8pm, hosted by council staff and the project team. A questionnaire will be handed out to attendees to allow them to leave their comments, suggestions, concerns or further questions.

Another session takes place on Thursday, June 22, from 4pm to 8pm. Councillor Kevin Lang said: “I’m pleased the council is moving ahead with this consultation. There is still concern that this new bigger school still won’t be able to cope with the projected increase in pupil numbers from the four feeder primary schools.

“This is just one of the reasons why there has been such opposition to the massive new housing developments at Echline and Scotstoun.”