I say, anyone for quidditch?

It’s the game Harry Potter fans love more than football and now primary school pupils are enjoying a spot of quidditch too.

Youngsters at Springfield Primary School in Linlithgow are playing their own version of the magical game – obviously without the flying element.

Although they are expecting a shipment of brooms to arrive next month.

Teacher Emma Newton said: “The coach is my son Kieran, who plays quidditch for Edinburgh’s Holyrood Hippogriffs. He is at university and offered to run coaching sessions for us from now until the summer – he used to coach mini rugby and loves coaching.

“We are reading Harry Potter in class and all love the chance to get fit and try out an unusual sport that no other primary school in Scotland gets to do.”

The seven-a-side game features a seeker, two beaters, three chasers and a goalkeeper and the aim is to get the quaffle through the hoops to score points.