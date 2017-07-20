Kids warned about danger of the railway

A trespass warning has been issued to children in Scotland by the British Transport Police (BTP) with the start of the holidays.

As schools break off for summer, BTP and the ScotRail Alliance each record a spike in trespass incidents involving youngsters.

Often the children involved are out to have fun and rarely recognise the danger they put themselves in by being on the railway.

Both trains, and the 25,000 volts travelling through overhead cables on sections of Scotland railway, have the potential to cause fatal injuries.

New figures show that last month there were 118 cases of trespassing, of which 55 incidents involved chidren and youths, and they took place at at 46 different locations.

Inspector Stewart Strong, who is leading BTP’s efforts to reduce such behaviour, said: “What is very worrying about these incidents is that youngsters simply do not realise the danger they put themselves in. During the summer we record a spike in trespass incidents involving children.”

To help educate on the risks of trespassing on the tracks, officers regularly visit Scottish schools to speak with pupils.