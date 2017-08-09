Linlithgow Academy pupils excel in exams

Pupils at Linlithgow Academy were in a celebratory mood as the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) published exam results on Tuesday.

It was another impressive year for the high school with 27 pupils gaining at least five straight As at Higher level and four pupils achieved three straight As in Advanced Higher Maths and science subjects.

Thirteen pupils also gained Leadership Awards in fifth year.

Across the region exam results were up. Early indications show that the number of pupils achieving five and three Highers in West Lothian rose by 2 per cent to 24 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

Executive councillor for education, David Dodds said: “Congratulations to all the students on their hard work in their Nationals and Highers, and thank you to all the families, carers and teachers who have supported them.

“It’s fantastic to see exam results continuing to improve in West Lothian, with our best ever set of exam results again this year. Progress is also being made to help our lowest performing pupils achieve more than ever before as well.

“Help is also available for anyone who didn’t achieve the results they hoped, so please don’t panic, and seek advice from organisations such as West Lothian College, University and College Admission Scheme (UCAS) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS), who all offer with help and support.”

Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick added: “I’m delighted to see West Lothian’s exam results continuing to improve. For three consecutive years, as we focus on our key priorities of education and employment, West Lothian has continued to achieved the best ever exam results.

“This success is down to hard work and dedication by the pupils, and it’s vital we play our part to support their achievement by giving them the best possible platform for learning.”