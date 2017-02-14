Megamix winner for St Joseph’s pupils

A megamix of songs from musicals over the years has proved a winner for pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School in Linlithgow.

The school entered a competition being run by Glasgow Philharmonia on its Facebook page with the megamix and they won a trip to the evening performance of the Movies to Musical show last Friday.

Glasgow Philharmonia conductor Ross Gunning visited the school to congratulate all the children involved and conducted a musical workshop.

Laura Wilson, principal teacher at St Joseph’s, said: “One of our parents put forward the idea and I decided since we perform a musical production every two years, to create a megamix with some of the songs we have performed in our musicals from over the last four years.

“We managed to spread the word and received over 180 votes for our school.

“Ross was amazing with the children, teaching them all about the instruments in the orchestra and how to conduct. He also rehearsed a dance with the children for them to perform on the night!”