New head teacher for St Joseph’s Primary School

St Joseph’s Primary school in Linlithgow has appointed a new head teacher.

Judith McEwan was acting head at the school and has now been given the post permanently.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Education degree in Primary Education she completed a probationary year at St John Ogilvie Primary School, Livingston before moving on to St Thomas’ Primary School in Addiewell where she spent four years teaching.

Judith returned to St John Ogilvie where she worked for 13 years as principal teacher, depute head and acting head before taking up the secondment at St Joseph’s in August last year.

She said: “I was delighted to be appointed as head teacher at St Joseph’s Primary School. Since qualifying as a teacher I have continued to study completing a Post Graduate Certificate in Education in ‘Early Years Pedagogue’ at Strathclyde University. I am undertaking the ‘Into Headship Qualification’ at Stirling University.

“Since joining St Joseph’s Primary School I have built positive relationships with the families and teaching staff within this learning community. The school has a very special welcoming, inclusive ethos and I feel extremely privileged to be given the opportunity to continue in this post.”