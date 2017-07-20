New teachers welcomed to West Lothian schools

xx

There will be 93 new starts – 50 primary and 43 secondary joining the Teacher Induction Scheme this year, rising by 13 from 80 last year.

Of last year’s probationers, 58 have been given permanent posts within West Lothian, with a further ten given fixed term contracts.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “We are delighted to welcome 93 new teachers to our probationer programme. As a teacher myself, I would like to welcome them to a very rewarding and challenging profession.”

“West Lothian runs a very well-established scheme, which sees probationer teachers spend a year within their allocated school, where they will benefit from support from an experienced member of staff.

“West Lothian’s probationer teachers can also access a full and varied professional learning programme of after-school sessions, which provide opportunities for further developing their classroom practice and also the chance to get to know each other and build a supportive network of colleagues.”

Dr. Elaine Cook, West Lothian Council’s Depute Chief Executive, added: “I look forward to meeting our new probationers, who will find a warm welcome and a full programme of support in West Lothian.

“Previous probationers have said they felt very appreciative of the support provided in West Lothian schools as they began their teaching careers.”