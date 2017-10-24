Plans for more classrooms

Plans have been unveiled to build four new classrooms at Queensferry Primary School.

Extra space is required at the school with a significant amount of housing and development in the area.

A planning application has been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council and if the proposal is approved then work is expected to start at the end of next May.

The classrooms, which would have an outdoor learning area, are expected to be delivered in 2019. Last week an information event was held at the school to allow residents and parents to look at the plans.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “These new classrooms would substantially increase the school’s capacity and help it cope with the increase in demand over the coming years.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the new opportunities to create more outdoor learning areas including an area of land just behind the school currently sitting unused.”

Councillor Ian Perry said: “We’ve involved parents and the school community in the design process and a planning application for the proposed extension has now been submitted.”