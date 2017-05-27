Pupils come out on top in Rotary quiz

Torphichen Primary School pupils enjoyed another success as they sealed their place in the Rotary District Quiz final on May 19.

The team made up of Kyle Murray, Sam Menzies, Grace Samper and Silvana Donaldson produced a terrific fightback in the Rotary quiz in Falkirk.

They came from behind to overhaul St Mary’s of Bathgate and Deanburn Primary from Bo’ness who were joint second.

The win for Torphichen followed up from their win in the Primary Schools’ quiz organised by Linlithgow Rotary Club.

St Mary’s beat Deanburn in the tie breaker to join Torphichen in the final which takes place at the Lifestyles Leisure Centre in Carluke on June 3.