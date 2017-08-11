Queensferry pupils ace exams

Pupils were jumping for joy after the Scottish Qualification Authority published exam results on Tuesday.

It was another successful year for Queensferry Community High School, with nine pupils achieving five As at Higher level, half of S6 pupils gaining three or more Higher passes and the school recording its best ever pass rate at Advanced Highers.

Eilidh Ryan (16) was one of those students enjoying exam success with 5A’, she said: “I was ecstatic. The text was there when I woke up when the alarm went off. It was a panic I don’t think I’ve ever moved so fast to my phone. My older brother and sister already have 5As so there was a bit of pressure.”

Another straight-A student, Hannah Baillie (17), said: “My mum and dad were sitting on my bed because none of us could sleep. It was the longest half an hour of my life. When I opened up the text I burst into tears, I didn’t expect it at all.”

Katie O’Rourke (17), who has also been named Dux after her five As, said: ”I was just so relieved the closer you get to your results the more you convince yourself that you have failed.

“I think my granny was the most excited for me. She phoned me three minutes before eight asking me but the text hadn’t arrived. I phoned her first.”

John Wood, Queenferry Community High School headteacher, said: “It’s always an exciting time of the year for students, teachers and parents alike to the see the rewards that the SQA exam results bring.

“I’m particularly pleased with our Higher exam result passes. It’s our best ever pass rate for the Advanced Higher exams this year.”

n Meanwhile, the deadline for residents to get their views in on the new community high school which is to be rebuilt by 2020 is 11.59pm today (Friday). Reply to the consultation here: consultationhub.edinburgh.gov.uk/cf/newqueensferryhighschool/.

There will also be a further opportunity to comment once final designs are submitted.