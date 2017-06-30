Residents disappointed with new school plans

Two drop-in sessions have been held this month during a 12-week public consultation period of plans for the new Queensferry Community High School.

Locals believe the proposals for the £40m project – which is expected to be finished by spring 2020 – fall short in providing extra community facilities that can be used outwith school hours during evenings and weekends.

Library facilities and a community hub or cafe have been suggested as many feel the current resources are inadequate.

And, with large scale housing developments at Echline and South Scotstoun, some believe this is a “once in a generation” opportunity to change the town for the better.

Councillor Kevin Lang said: “Residents hoped the bigger school would provide much needed community facilities. However, a lot of people have been left pretty disappointed with the council’s initial proposals.

“I’m not convinced the council is being anywhere near ambitious enough or making the most of the space available.

“Given the suggested expansion of Queensferry and the expected growth in population, this is a vital opportunity to begin to develop some of the facilities which the local community so desperately needs. We might not get another chance as good as this.“

Councillor Ian Perry, education convener, for City of Edinburgh Council said: “The proposals include greatly enhanced sports facilities such as a larger games hall and larger swimming pool, a new fitness centre, dance studio and floodlit 3G and 4G pitches.

“We have done our utmost to make many areas easily accessible to the public such as the assembly space within the school which is multi-functional with retractable seating that can be used for drama shows and film screenings.

“Similarly areas like dining, CDT, food tech and art have been positioned so they can be easily accessed by the community for out of hours classes as we want to maximise use of all these areas.”

The closing date for the consultation is August 11.

For more information visit https://consultationhub.edinburgh.gov.uk/cf/newqueensferryhighschool/.