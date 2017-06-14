Schools will be extended

Plans are being put forward for an extension to two primary schools to cope with the growing demand for places due to house-building.

There is planning permission in place for 3450 homes in Winchburgh, which has been billed as the first new town since Livingston, meaning more places for pupils at local schools is required as the village expands.

Part of the solution is new schools, which will only be built once 500 homes are erected, so the council has now agreed a £750,000 nursery extension at Winchburgh and Holy Family primaries, which share a campus.

The Council Executive has approved proposals for the second extension to the school with a new self-contained nursery and playground as well as associated works.

The extension is being entirely funded by developer contributions already received and a planning application has still to be submitted.

Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Winchburgh is a growing community and it’s essential we have the right education infrastructure in place to cope.

“The new purpose-built nursery extension will be a huge boost for the school, allowing all 16 classrooms across both schools to be used for primary education.

“Council officers have already begun the planning process, with the aim of delivering the new nursery by August 2018.”

West Lothian has one of the fastest growing and youngest populations in Scotland as more people move to the district from cities for cheaper house prices.