Science classrooms to get facelift at Linlithgow Academy

The school term might have come to an end but it marked the beginning of a big project at Linlithgow Academy.

Nearly £200,000 will be spent during the summer holidays modernising the science classrooms as part of West Lothian Council’s £2 million worth of upgrades across the county.

Another £255,000 will be invested in re-roofing work at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “West Lothian has one of the best school estates in the country and it’s vital we continue to invest to maintain and improve this.

“The summer holidays are an ideal time for work to take place without disrupting pupils, and

we have another wide-ranging programme of work this year.

“The council is committed to providing our children with the best possible environment for

learning due the benefits it can bring.

“Attainment in West Lothian has risen significantly in the last few years, and this investment will help support our young people to achieve their full potential.”