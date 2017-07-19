Top class award for Kirsten

A Linlithgow student who almost dropped out of university has won a prestigious award for finishing top of her year.

Kirsten McArdle (22) graduated with a BA in Accounting and Finance at Glasgow University in June and also scooped the University’s Johnstone Smith Prize.

The talented student, who is a dancer and a gymnastics coach, discovered she had won the accolade whilst on holiday in Thailand.

Mum Julie, dad Jack and sister Laura, who is studying Law at Edinburgh University, are delighted for her too.

Kirsten, who starts work in audit for Pricewaterhouse Coopers in September, said the prize came as total shock.

She said: “I’m delighted. It came as such a surprise. My friends on holiday were the first ones to find out.

“They were very happy for me, especially my flat mate and we definitely celebrated well that night!

“My family are really happy as well. Not sure they can believe it.”

Kirsten said she had a “love-hate” relationship with uni.

She said: “I was very close to dropping out of uni in first year because I’d never done accounting before and didn’t understand it at all.

“The BAcc degree is such a close course at Glasgow uni as we all do the same modules in first and second year and that honestly is what made uni so good for me.”

She added: “I’m hoping to become a chartered accountant which takes three years and a lot more exams. After that I’m not sure. I’d like to live abroad.”