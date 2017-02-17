Top of the class

A primary school in Bo’ness will need no further inspections into its recent performance after making “good progress”, a report has found.

The review by Education Scotland, released this week, said St Mary’s Primary School and Nursery in the town has addressed areas which needed improvement.

In December 2015, Education Scotland said the school needed additional support and an area lead officer was assigned to work with Falkirk Council to help with progress.

The latest report was much more positive. It said that staff have worked very well with parents and pupils to develop the curriculum of the school and that it “now has a clear purpose to its work”.

Children’s progress is also being tracked more effectively with “best practice being identified and shared with all staff” which has led to a more “consistent approach” across the school.

The nursery has also been made an integral part of the school with staff sharing expertise between both facilities.

The report said: “The school has made good progress since the original inspection. We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

“Falkirk Council will inform parents about the school’s progress as part of its arrangements for reporting on the quality of its schools.”

A Falkirk council spokesperson said: “We’re pleased with the progress the school has made since its original inspection in 2015.

“The whole school community has worked hard to deliver these improvements with the ongoing support of parents and this has been recognised by inspectors today.”