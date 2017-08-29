Twincredible: three sets at two schools

Teachers in two schools saw double last week as six sets of twins in total began P1 in Linlithgow and South Queensferry.

Alice and Matthew King (4), Carys and Seth O’Neill (4) and Euan and Thomas Blake (5) all started their new venture at Springfield Primary last Tuesday, which was made all the more special by having their twin right beside them.

Picture Michael Gillen. South Queensferry, Queensferry Primary. Three sets of twins starting primary one, all girls. Erin Barclay 5, Ciara Barclay 5, Millie Scott 5, Freya Scott 5, Reese Logan 4 and Isabelle Logan 4.

And that was also the case at Queensferry Primary – which started back on August 16 – as Millie and Freya Scott (5), Ciara and Erin Barclay (5), and Isabelle and Reese Logan (4) began their first year of school.

Nicola Logan (35), who is mum to Reese and Isabelle both of whom will be in the same class, said: “They were so excited, they went to school last Friday and wanted to go on Saturday.

“They told me they wanted to go to school every day, I’ll be playing a recording of that back to them when they are 16!”

Midwife Jenny Barclay (36), mum to Ciara and Erin, said: “It’s a special bond being a twin and it’s nice to know they’ll always have someone there at playtime and lunchtime.

“My two are very competitive, they are in different classes so hopefully that will boost their individual personalities and make them appreciate each other when they are not there.”

Graham Scott (36), dad to Millie and Freya, said: “They had chicken pox so didn’t start until last Monday. The other children started the Wednesday before.

“It was emotional seeing them starting school. They are so grown up, one minute they are babies and then they are starting P1.

“You think that they are going to be the only set of twins starting but to have two other sets and being all girls is quite something.”

Karen McGregor, head teacher for Queensferry Primary, said: “We are delighted to welcome all of our new P1s to Queensferry Primary School. It’s a first for us to have 3 sets of twins – and all girls!

“It has been a lovely start to school for them. They’re settling well, making friends and getting use to the routines of the P1 day. We’re all working hard telling them apart!”

Springfield Head Teacher Mark Wells said: “We are delighted to welcome all our new P1 pupils to Springfield, along with all our returning pupils of course.

“It’s certainly unusual to have so many twins in one intake.

“We will be helping all our new P1 pupils settle into school life quickly, and building positive relationships with their parents/carers to ensure all the children receive the best possible education in their time at Springfield.”