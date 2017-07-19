Work on classrooms at Linlithgow Academy underway

The school term might have just come to an end but it marked the beginning of a big project at Linlithgow Academy.

Nearly £200,000 will be spent during the summer holidays modernising the science classrooms as part of West Lothian Council’s £2 million worth of upgrades across its school estate.

The tranche of money is part of the £480.000 earmarked for upgrading the classrooms. Three have already been refurbished and this will allow the final two to be completed.

New workstations, service points, furniture and modern layouts will give a split between practical and experimental areas and teaching areas.

Other substantial work in the area includes £150,000 being spent on the extension of Torphichen Primary. Another £255,000 will be invested in re-roofing work at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, £10,000 will spent on accessibility improvements at Winchburgh Primary and £8000 for gym flooring and decoration works at St Joseph’s Primary.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “West Lothian has one of the best school estates in the country and it’s vital we continue to invest to maintain and improve this.

“The summer holidays are an ideal time for work to take place without disrupting pupils, and we have another wide-ranging programme of work this year.

“The council is committed to providing our children with the best possible environment for learning .

“Attainment has risen significantly in the last few years, and this investment will help support our young people to achieve their full potential.”