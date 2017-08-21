Eilidh Doyle gets SSPCA campaign off to a flier

Team GB track star Eilidh Doyle made sure the Scottish SPCA’s first-ever ‘Pound for Paws’ event got off to a flier when she got the campaign out of the starting blocks.

The track and field athlete and animal lover, who captained Team GB at the World Championships in London, is lending her support and is asking people to walk, jog or run a distance of their choice throughout the month of September to raise much-needed funds for the animals in the society’s care.

Bran, a talented border collie belonging to a Scottish SPCA staff member, gave Eilidh a run for her money to help launch the event at Grangemouth Stadium.

They were also joined by Mo, a dogue de bordeaux, who is a current resident at the charities animal rescue and rehoming centre in Edinburgh.

Eilidh said: “Animals bring so much joy to their owners and they all deserve caring families, which is why I want to help promote Scottish SPCA Pound for Paws. It’s also a great way for people to get active and help raise money for the charity.”

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for animal lovers to take part and get active throughout September.

Animal rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “We are delighted to have Eilidh’s support for ‘Pound for Paws’.

“It’s a great opportunity for all ages and abilities to get out and about in their local communities, all while raising vital funds.

“This event is unique – there’s no minimum sponsorship or specific distance – all we ask is that anyone involved raises as much as they can and has fun while taking part.

“We don’t receive any government or lottery funding which means we rely on the public to be able to continue our work rescuing and rehoming animals in desperate need of our help.

“Anyone who sets themselves the challenge of taking part in this event really will be helping save lives. And as an added bonus, by the end of the month you’ll be feeling fitter and healthier.”

For more information on Pound for Paws and to receive a fundraising pack, email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).